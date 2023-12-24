Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.53. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

