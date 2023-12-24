C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.36

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.36 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 104,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of £21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.37.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

