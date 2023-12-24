Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,419.38

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,419.38 ($43.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,574.30 ($45.20). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($44.90), with a volume of 8,765 shares.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,419.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,379.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,586.87%.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.91), for a total transaction of £589,163.68 ($745,116.58). In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,582 ($45.30), for a total value of £432,992.16 ($547,606.12). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 16,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,472 ($43.91), for a total transaction of £589,163.68 ($745,116.58). 40.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

