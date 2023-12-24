Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,659,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,066,000 after purchasing an additional 435,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

