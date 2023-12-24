Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $778.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 301.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

