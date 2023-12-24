Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNNEF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canacol Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mackie cut Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.