Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.30.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
