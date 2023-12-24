Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$166.47.

Shares of CNR opened at C$165.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$168.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1012225 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

