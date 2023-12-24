Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.83.

CP opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

