Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.