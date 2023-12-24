Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

