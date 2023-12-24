Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

