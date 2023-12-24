Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.