CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

