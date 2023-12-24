Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $216.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.78.

NYSE:CAT opened at $290.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

