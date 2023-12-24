CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.01

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $24.00. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1,831 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBFV. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.