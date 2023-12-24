CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.66

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.66 and traded as high as C$59.64. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$59.64, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

