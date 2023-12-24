CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading

