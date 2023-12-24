Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.