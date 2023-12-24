Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of Chemed worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $593.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $595.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.