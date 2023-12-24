Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.