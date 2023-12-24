Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.57 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($12.57), reports. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 112.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173,433 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

