Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $2,400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,188.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,304.35 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,014.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.