CIBC Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $4.75 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BB. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.