Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.350-14.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

Shares of CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average is $510.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $597.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.50.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

