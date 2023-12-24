Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.35-14.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48-9.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Cintas stock opened at $595.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $597.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 424.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

