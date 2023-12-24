City Holding Co. Lowers Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Ball Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

