City Holding Co. Purchases 245 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $150.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

