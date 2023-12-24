City Holding Co. Sells 367 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

