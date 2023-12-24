City Holding Co. Sells 690 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.