Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

