CMH Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $587.53 and a 200 day moving average of $536.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

