Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $76.85.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.