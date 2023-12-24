Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

