Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

CYH stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.82. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

