Compound Market Cap Hits $443.91 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $55.08 or 0.00126170 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $443.91 million and approximately $56.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00026491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,058,832 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,058,631.03299053 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.6241455 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 437 active market(s) with $50,596,134.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.