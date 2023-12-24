Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
Shares of CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.