Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth $2,334,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $2,069,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 186,136 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

