Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$3,600.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,316.67.

Shares of CSU opened at C$3,247.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,064.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,858.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,084.60 and a 52-week high of C$3,359.10. The company has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 104.5556986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

