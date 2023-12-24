Contrasting Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A -272.89% -94.44%

Risk & Volatility

Inventiva has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 0 7 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inventiva currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 214.16%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inventiva and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $12.83 million 18.23 -$57.18 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.22) -11.77

Soleno Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inventiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inventiva beats Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

