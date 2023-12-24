Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.