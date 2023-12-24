Cooper Financial Group Sells 326 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 66.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

