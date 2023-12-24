Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

