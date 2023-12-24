Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

