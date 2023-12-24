Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

