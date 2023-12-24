Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

