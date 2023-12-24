Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

