Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

