CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 89 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.