Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Desjardins reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

