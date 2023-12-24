CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.