Critical Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.33 6.18 Bitfarms $142.43 million 6.76 -$83.75 million ($0.26) -11.50

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20% Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CNFinance and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than CNFinance.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

