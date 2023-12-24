Critical Survey: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 2 2 8 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

American Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 46.64%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -8.71 Lundin Mining $3.04 billion 2.10 $426.85 million $0.46 17.91

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -20.05% -19.74% Lundin Mining 11.08% 7.30% 4.70%

Summary

Lundin Mining beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

